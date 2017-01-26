Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian...

Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian visa rules, trade delegation hears

Ottawa needs to streamline its "arduous" visa application process if it wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Canada, a Canadian trade delegation has been told. Canadian visas have long been viewed as the most onerous to obtain in China, said a report released by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

China

