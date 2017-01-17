Chinese tax regime under fire after S...

Chinese tax regime under fire after Seagate shuts factory

Read more: South China Morning Post

Decision by disk drive manufacturer reportedly comes after months long battle with local officials over whether it should pay more in levies A decision by Seagate, the world's biggest maker of hard disk drives, to close a factory in Suzhou in eastern China and lay off some 2,000 workers has raised questions over whether the nation's tax regime is suffocating its economy. Although both the local tax authority, where the plant is located, and Seagate have cited a "business reshuffle" as the reason for the closure, analysts and chamber of commerce officials said the tax system might have played a role in convincing the company to downsize its mainland operations.

China

