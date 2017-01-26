Chinese New Year Fireworks So Dangerous That Only a Few Get to Witness

For much of the next two weeks, millions of Chinese will welcome in the Year of Monkey, which begins Friday, with a cavalcade of fireworks lighting up the night's sky. In almost every corner of every city or village in Mainland China, families will light their own firecrackers and boxes of fireworks, with the sounds and flashes of explosions lingering each night into the early hours of the morning.

