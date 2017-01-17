Chinese man's savings worth 130,000 y...

Chinese man's savings worth 130,000 yuan burnt in house fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Bank of China branch in Henan province allows Zhu Xiaobao to redeem only 28,000 yuan worth of the damaged banknotes A Chinese man who chose to stash 130,000 yuan in cash at his home instead of keeping it in a bank lost most of the money after his house caught fire, mainland media reported. Zhu Xiaobao, from Xincai county in central Henan province, was able to recover only 28,000 yuan worth of the damaged banknotes - about one-fifth of his savings, Henan Television reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit... 22 min CAS 4
News China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog... 10 hr CO2 Is Not Dirty 1
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... 12 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 1
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) Jan 16 slumdog indians 43
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Jan 14 davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC