Chinese man's savings worth 130,000 yuan burnt in house fire
Bank of China branch in Henan province allows Zhu Xiaobao to redeem only 28,000 yuan worth of the damaged banknotes A Chinese man who chose to stash 130,000 yuan in cash at his home instead of keeping it in a bank lost most of the money after his house caught fire, mainland media reported. Zhu Xiaobao, from Xincai county in central Henan province, was able to recover only 28,000 yuan worth of the damaged banknotes - about one-fifth of his savings, Henan Television reported.
