Chinese man bitten by dead snake he killed for Lunar New Year meal

Reflex in jaws of 70cm-long non-venomous oriental ratsnake leads to it biting 60-year-old man's hand as he skins reptile while preparing soup A Chinese man was taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake he had already killed and was planning to eat for a Lunar New Year meal, mainland media reported. A reflex in the jaws of the dead, non-venomous oriental ratsnake led to it biting the 60-year-old man as he was trying to skin it, the news website Qnsb.com reported.

