Chinese Lunar New Year 'ticket snatching' apps raise hackles

A railway worker looks from inside a train departing the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, China January 27, 2017 as China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home. As China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home, popular software charging extra to improve the odds of getting coveted rail tickets has been criticized by state media and some users as being akin to modern-day touting.

