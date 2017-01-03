Chinese 'house pastor' jailed in stat...

Chinese 'house pastor' jailed in state secrets case to appeal

Read more: NEWS.com.au

Li Guozhi, or Pastor Yang Hua, was sentenced for 30 months for exposing document outlining official plan for the destruction of his church A 39-year-old house church pastor who was sentenced in absentia on December 30 to two and a half years for leaking state secrets in southwest China's Guizhou province but was only informed of the verdict last week said he will seek an appeal. Li Guozhi, known as Pastor Yang Hua with the Living Stone Church in the provincial capital Guiyang, had pleaded not guilty at a closed-door hearing on December 26 in Nanming district court.

China

