Chinese ex-mayor to be prosecuted for suspected 'discipline breaches'

File photo - Huang Xingguo removes the veil covering a sign reading ''China Pilot Free Trade Zone'', at an unveiling ceremony in Tianjin municipality, April 21, 2015. The former mayor of the Chinese port of Tianjin has been expelled from the Communist Party and will be prosecuted for "serious discipline breaches", the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

