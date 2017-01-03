Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vessels into monkeys
A major breakthrough in 3-D printed medicine could bring hope to nearly 1.8 billion patients with cardiovascular disease. Chinese scientists working for Sichuan Revotek have successfully 3-D printed blood vessels and implanted them in rhesus monkeys, the company said.
