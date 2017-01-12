China's top judge warns courts on judicial independence
China's courts must firmly resist the Western idea of judicial independence and other ideologies that threaten the leadership of the ruling Communist Party, the country's top judge was reported as saying by the official China News Service. Courts in China are not independent and ultimately answer to the party leadership, although legal reforms unveiled in recent years have aimed to give judges more independence and rein in local officials' influence over courts.
