China's top coal province to cut 20 mln T of capacity in 2017 - Xinhua
Jan 15 China's top coal-producing province Shanxi will cut 20 million tonnes of output capacity this year, state news agency Xinhua reported. Tackling excess coal production capacity will remain the provincial government's priority in 2017, Xinhua quoted Shanxi Governor Lou Yangsheng as saying on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Sat
|davidj6910
|1
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Jan 9
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Jan 8
|Chenghis
|21
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC