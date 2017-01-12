China's top coal province to cut 20 m...

China's top coal province to cut 20 mln T of capacity in 2017 - Xinhua

Read more: Reuters

Jan 15 China's top coal-producing province Shanxi will cut 20 million tonnes of output capacity this year, state news agency Xinhua reported. Tackling excess coal production capacity will remain the provincial government's priority in 2017, Xinhua quoted Shanxi Governor Lou Yangsheng as saying on Saturday.

China

