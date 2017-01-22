China's rustbelt shows signs of econo...

China's rustbelt shows signs of economic recovery

China's northeastern region is showing signs of economic recovery since the traditional heavy industries lost shine, figures released at the annual provincial sessions show. By seeking new growth engines in services, high-tech manufacturing and other sectors, the economy of Jilin province expanded 6.9 percent last year, exceeding the national average for the first time since 2014.

