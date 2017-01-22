China's rustbelt shows signs of economic recovery
China's northeastern region is showing signs of economic recovery since the traditional heavy industries lost shine, figures released at the annual provincial sessions show. By seeking new growth engines in services, high-tech manufacturing and other sectors, the economy of Jilin province expanded 6.9 percent last year, exceeding the national average for the first time since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|22 hr
|Ainu
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Tony
|49
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|Fri
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|slumdog indians
|43
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Jan 14
|davidj6910
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC