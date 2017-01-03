China's poorest, trying to stay warm, add greatly to smog

In this Dec. 30, 2016 photo, a villager surnamed Shen waits to pick up coal that fell from overfilled coal trucks tumbling down an uneven junction near the Shougang steel factory in Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. Across vast swathes of northern China, particularly in the poor countryside, residents still go to great lengths to acquire and burn coal for warmth despite government efforts to ban the practice and introduce cleaner - but costlier - types of coal or electrical heating.

