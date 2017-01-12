China's home-sharing site for pets connects animal lovers

Chinese pet owners returning to their hometowns to celebrate the Lunar New Year are often forced to send their animals to cramped pet stores where dozens of pets are caged together and in often unsanitary conditions. However, Goumin.com, which translates to Dog People Network, offers a service similar to home-sharing platform Airbnb that provides temporary homes for their animals with fellow pet owners nearby when they are away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.