China's hedge fund guru jailed for role in stock rescue scandal

Once China's hedge fund guru, Xu Xiang sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for role in market rescue scandal Xu Xiang, once considered China's hedge fund guru, was sentenced to a five-and-a-half year prison term on Monday after a court in central China's Qingdao City, Shandong Province, found him guilty of stock market manipulation. Between 2010 and 2015 Xu conspired with chairmen and senior management of 13 listed companies to take advantage of inside information to manipulate stock prices and turnover and reap huge profits, said a statement summarising the ruling issued by Qingdao Intermediate People's Court on Monday morning.

