China's Foshan city says bird flu 'gr...

China's Foshan city says bird flu 'grim', extends market cleaning periods

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Foshan, a city in China's Guangdong province, said it will extend the monthly cleaning periods for live poultry markets for the next three months to help control the spread of virulent bird flu, with authorities warning the situation is "grim". The move for the first three months of the year came as authorities in the city of more than 8 million people warned in a statement that all neighboring cities have reported human infections of the H7N9 strain of the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... 2 hr davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC