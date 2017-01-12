China's Foshan city says bird flu 'grim', extends market cleaning periods

Foshan, a city in China's Guangdong province, said it will extend the monthly cleaning periods for live poultry markets for the next three months to help control the spread of virulent bird flu, with authorities warning the situation is "grim". The move for the first three months of the year came as authorities in the city of more than 8 million people warned in a statement that all neighboring cities have reported human infections of the H7N9 strain of the virus.

