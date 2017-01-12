China's Dalian Wanda posts 2016 reven...

China's Dalian Wanda posts 2016 revenue drop, weighed by property business

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 14 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd on Saturday said its revenue for 2016 dropped by 13.9 percent, even as operating income increased 3.4 percent, as a slowdown in the group's commercial property business impacted overall performance. Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, said in an online statement that its 2016 operating income rose to 254.98 billion yuan , and that unaudited net profit grew by "double-digits".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Sat davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC