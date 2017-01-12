China's Dalian Wanda posts 2016 revenue drop, weighed by property business
Jan 14 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd on Saturday said its revenue for 2016 dropped by 13.9 percent, even as operating income increased 3.4 percent, as a slowdown in the group's commercial property business impacted overall performance. Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, said in an online statement that its 2016 operating income rose to 254.98 billion yuan , and that unaudited net profit grew by "double-digits".
