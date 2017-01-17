China's COSCO to boost stake in Qingdao port operator
Jan 22 COSCO Shipping Ports will acquire a 16.82 percent stake in Qingdao Port International , operator of China's sixth busiest port, the company said on Sunday, expanding COSCO's port network. Under the agreement, Shanghai China Shipping Terminal Development, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Ports, will pay 5.8 billion yuan for the shares in QPI.
