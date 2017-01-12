China's CCB signs $5 bln debt swap deals with three SOEs - media

Jan 12 China Construction Bank has signed 35 billion yuan worth of debt-for-equity swap framework agreements with three state-owned enterprises in the central province of Henan, a newspaper linked to the local government reported on Thursday. CCB, one of China's big four lenders, has led the country's latest round of debt-for-equity swaps, signing deals with struggling, debt-laden state firms to lower their leverage and cut financing costs following instructions from Beijing.

