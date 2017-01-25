China's 2016 industrial profits rise most in 3 years on commodities recovery

Profits for China's industrial firms rose 8.5 per cent in 2016, the most in three years, as a construction boom fuelled a months-long rally in prices of building materials from steel to cement, giving companies more flexibility to start chipping away at a mountain of debt. [BEIJING] Profits for China's industrial firms rose 8.5 per cent in 2016, the most in three years, as a construction boom fuelled a months-long rally in prices of building materials from steel to cement, giving companies more flexibility to start chipping away at a mountain of debt.

