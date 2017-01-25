Chinalunaryear 134x76
PIC: Chinese paramilitary guards monitoring passengers as they head to their train to travel to their hometowns for the "Spring Festival" or Lunar New Year at Nantong Railway Station in Jiangsu province, near Shanghai. Thousands of people wearing thick coats and clutching suitcases line up in freezing conditions at Beijing Railway Station in the hope of snagging a ticket home for China's Lunar New Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|5 hr
|madoff sinogog
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Tony
|50
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 22
|Mike
|112
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Jan 20
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|Jan 20
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC