China vows 'zero tolerance' for election fraud in upcoming party congress
China has vowed to give no quarter in handling election fraud in the upcoming central Communist Party congress to decide on its future leadership, warning cadres to learn from past political scandals. "There will be 'zero tolerance' to vote soliciting or vote buying", and "severe" investigations into any malpractice, the party's flagship People's Daily newspaper said in a front-page editorial on Friday.
