China to seal border with Pakistan to curb terror

BEIJING: The head of the Xinjiang government was quoted by the official Xinuha news agency on Tuesday as saying that security along the China-Pakistan border would be further tightened "to prevent terrorists from entering or leaving the region illegally in 2017". This is being seen as China's signalling its displeasure with Pakistan over its inability to stop terrorists from sneaking into its restive border region of Xinjiang.

