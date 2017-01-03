China to seal border with Pakistan to curb terror
BEIJING: The head of the Xinjiang government was quoted by the official Xinuha news agency on Tuesday as saying that security along the China-Pakistan border would be further tightened "to prevent terrorists from entering or leaving the region illegally in 2017". This is being seen as China's signalling its displeasure with Pakistan over its inability to stop terrorists from sneaking into its restive border region of Xinjiang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|16 hr
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|17 hr
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|18 hr
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|19 hr
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Mon
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Chenghis
|21
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC