China to prosecute former Tianjin mayor for suspected graft
China will prosecute the former mayor of the northern city of Tianjin for suspected graft, the state prosecutor said on Sunday, taking a step that will almost certainly result in his conviction. Dozens of senior people have been investigated or jailed since President Xi Jinping assumed power four years ago, vowing to root out corruption, warning, like others before, that the problem threatens the Communist Party's grip on power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Tony
|49
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|Fri
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|slumdog indians
|43
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Jan 14
|davidj6910
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC