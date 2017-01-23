China takes 5,500 porn, violent apps ...

China takes 5,500 porn, violent apps offline - Xinhua

Jan 24

Jan 24 China's internet supervisors have taken down more than 5,500 illegal apps for disseminating pornographic and violent content among other things, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday. The move is the latest step taken by Beijing to clean up its cyberspace, having launched a crackdown on virtual private network services that allow users to bypass censorship on Monday.

China

