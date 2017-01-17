China summons top officials from heavily polluted Linfen city
China's environment watchdog has summoned top officials from Linfen city to account for their poor control of sulfur dioxide pollution which has soared to more than 16 times the country's national standard, the China Daily newspaper reported. The newspaper reported on Friday that the Ministry of Environmental Protection had also suspended new project approvals in the city in northern Shanxi province.
