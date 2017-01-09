China still holding 223 Taiwanese fra...

China still holding 223 Taiwanese fraud suspects

The China Post

A total of 223 Taiwanese, who were deported over the past nine months from other countries on suspicion of telecommunications fraud, are still being held in China, where they were sent, the Mainland Affairs Council said Sunday. The 223 Taiwanese suspects are being held in detention centers across China, the MAC said, calling on China to uphold its agreements with Taiwan on joint efforts to combat cross-border telecom fraud and to continue such cooperation to protect the rights and interests of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

China

