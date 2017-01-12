China state media call Trump's Taiwan...

China state media call Trump's Taiwan strategy 'despicable'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

President-elect Donald Trump "speaks like a rookie," China's state-run media said Monday, describing his suggested use of America's position on Taiwan as a bargaining chip as "despicable." The nationalist tabloid Global Times published an editorial blasting Trump's strategy and saying China would have a strong response to any reconsideration of the "one China" policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) 7 hr Surinder Malhotra 42
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Sat davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC