China starts 2017 engulfed by smog, issues pollution alerts
Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog Monday, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways. The Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau extended an "orange alert" for heavy air pollution for three more days.
