China Shenhua Energy - (CSUAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|Tony
|49
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|Fri
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|slumdog indians
|43
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Jan 14
|davidj6910
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC