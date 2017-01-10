China says 2,500 wartime Japanese che...

China says 2,500 wartime Japanese chemical weapons destroyed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

China's military says more than 2,500 abandoned Japanese chemical weapons collected from northern China, including Beijing and Tianjin, have been destroyed at a facility in Shijiazhuang in a four-year disposal process. Japanese occupation troops left behind hundreds of thousands of chemical weapons at the end of World War II, and Tokyo is responsible for their cleanup under a 1997 treaty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) 19 hr slumdog indians 43
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Jan 14 davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC