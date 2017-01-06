China reports fourth human death from bird flu as France wages mass...
Livestock farmer Bernard Dupuy walks among his ducks in the family farm in Bars, southwestern France, on Thusday. Authorities in southwest France began a cull of hundreds of thousands of ducks as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak of a virulent strain of bird flu sweeping Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Jan 3
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC