China releases new list of items banned for export to NKorea

In this Aug. 23, 2016 file photo, South Korean firefighters wearing protective gears move during an anti-terror drill as part of Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise, a annual joint military drill by South Korea and the United States, at Yoido Subway Station in Seoul amid North Korea's threat of nuclear strikes in response to the exercise that it calls an invasion rehearsal. China has released a new list of items banned for export to North Korea, following a new round of United Nations sanctions and complaints from President Donald Trump that Beijing was not doing enough to pressure its communist neighbor.

