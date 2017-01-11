China probes party official in restive Xinjiang days after attack
China is investigating a Communist Party official in the restive western region of Xinjiang on suspicion of "serious disciplinary breaches", the graft watchdog said on Thursday, days after an attack on a government building in his prefecture. In a short statement online, the Xinjiang Discipline Inspection Commission announced the investigation of Zhang Jinbiao, 53, party secretary of Hotan prefecture in south Xinjiang.
