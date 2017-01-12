China overtakes US in screens but cin...

China overtakes US in screens but cinemas sit empty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

The brightly-decorated 3-D cinema in this town outside Beijing is showing the latest Chinese and Hollywood films, to row after row of empty red seats. So few people come to watch films here that the theatre manager rents out the halls to travelling sales companies or music teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Tue China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Tue China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Tue Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Tue Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC