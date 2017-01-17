China notes progress in ties under US...

China notes progress in ties under US President Obama

13 hrs ago

Sidestepping recent disputes over Taiwan and regional security, China said Thursday that "important progress" has been made in its relationship with the U.S. under President Barack Obama and the two countries should move forward as partners rather than competitors. Asked to sum up relations under Obama, who leaves office Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying recalled the numerous meetings between the U.S. president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, including last year in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

China

