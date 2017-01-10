China Lets Yuan Drop Before Uncertainties of Trump Era
The Chinese yuan fell against the dollar Monday, following losses Friday. The decline underlines the foreign exchange management challenges for Beijing, which is worried about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to declare China a currency manipulator.
