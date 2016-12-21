China jails 67 people for involvement...

China jails 67 people for involvement in mafia-style gang

Reuters

A court in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui has handed out sentences of up to 20 years in jail for 67 people involved in a mafia-style gang that engaged in gambling, extortion and violence, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. The leader of the gang, 37-year-old Xing Zhaogang, was released from jail in 2012 after serving time for violent assault, but then returned to a life of crime and became a "gambling lord" in Anhui, Xinhua said, citing the court.

China

