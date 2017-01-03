China: Govt tightens rules after anti...

China: Govt tightens rules after anti-corruption staff busted with graft

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website late on Sunday that a new regulation would be applied to procedures such as evidence collection and case reviews, without providing further details. Daily, which did not indicate its sources, said the new regulation would set clear standards on how to handle corruption tips, how to handle ill-gotten assets, and would encourage audio and video recordings to be made throughout interrogations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) 3 hr Chenghis 21
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Jan 3 Hanukah Hal 144
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC