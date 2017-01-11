China Goes on $26 Trillion Commodity Binge as Shortages Seen

Chinese investors traded a record volume of commodity futures last year as speculators poured in and out of the market on bets that shortages are looming. Combined aggregate trading volume on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped 27 percent from 2015 levels to 4.1 billion contracts, according to data e-mailed by the China Futures Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.