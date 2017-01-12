China exports shrink as Trump trade t...

China exports shrink as Trump trade tensions loom

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, trucks line up at a container port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Customs data posted Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 showed that exports shrank 6.1 percent to $209.4 billion in December compared with the year-ago period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Tue China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Tue China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Tue Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Tue Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC