China, Europe drive shift to electric cars as US lags
Electric cars will pick up critical momentum in 2017, many in the auto industry believe - just not in North America. Electric cars are seen at a parking lot of an automobile factory in Xingtai, Hebei province, China April 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Sat
|davidj6910
|1
|Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse...
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|China makes the best quality junk in the world
|Jan 10
|China Sucks
|1
|High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads
|Jan 10
|Bradoa
|1
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Jan 9
|FREE HONG KONG
|2
|asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12)
|Jan 8
|Chenghis
|21
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC