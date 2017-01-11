China changes start date of war with ...

China changes start date of war with Japan, says will bolster patriotic education

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China will bring forward the start date of the country's war with Japan by six years in education textbooks, a move which will bolster patriotic education, state media reported. The Chinese War Against Japanese Aggression, China's name for its war with Japan, will be now be 14 years long, from 1931 to 1945, not the previously taught eight years, China's education ministry told schools on Jan. 3. All classes, textbooks and courses in elementary, middle-schools, high-schools and universities will be altered to bring them in line with history experts, said a letter published on Tuesday on the WeChat account of the People's Daily, the Communist Party's flagship paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... 20 hr China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world 20 hr China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet 22 hr Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads 22 hr Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Jan 3 Hungfor asian 22
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC