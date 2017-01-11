China changes start date of war with Japan, says will bolster patriotic education

China will bring forward the start date of the country's war with Japan by six years in education textbooks, a move which will bolster patriotic education, state media reported. The Chinese War Against Japanese Aggression, China's name for its war with Japan, will be now be 14 years long, from 1931 to 1945, not the previously taught eight years, China's education ministry told schools on Jan. 3. All classes, textbooks and courses in elementary, middle-schools, high-schools and universities will be altered to bring them in line with history experts, said a letter published on Tuesday on the WeChat account of the People's Daily, the Communist Party's flagship paper.

