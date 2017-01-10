China Box Office: 'Passengers' Rockets to First, 'Rogue One' Sputters
The Sony romantic sci-fi opened to $17.5 million, easily topping the 'Star Wars' spin-off, which declined 71 percent in its second weekend. Sony's Passengers , starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, easily won the weekend box office in China, blasting past a rapidly decelerating Rogue On e.
