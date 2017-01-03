China begins first freight train service to London - Xinhua
Jan 3 China has begun its first freight train service to London from Yiwu, a famed wholesale market town in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the Xinhua news agency reported. The train will travel for 18 days over more than 7,500 miles to reach Britain from China, Xinhua said.
