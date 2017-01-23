China approves first list of green ca...

China approves first list of green car models for subsidies this year

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China released on Monday this year's first list of "recommended" green energy vehicles, paving the way for 185 car models to receive government subsidies. Beijing has spent billions of dollars promoting electric and plug-in hybrid cars to help the domestic auto industry develop the technology to leapfrog global competitors, while also reducing frequent bouts of heavy urban air pollution.

China

