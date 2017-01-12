China appoints new Tibet governor: Xinhua
China has appointed a new governor of Tibet, one of the country's most politically sensitive regions, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. A thirty-five-year veteran of the Communist Party, Qi Zhala, 58, has also served as the region's Communist Party vice-secretary and the party boss of regional capital Lhasa, according to his resume, published by party mouthpiece the People's Daily.
