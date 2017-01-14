China and Vietnam to 'manage' differe...

China and Vietnam to 'manage' differences over South China Sea - communique

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Star Online

China and Vietnam pledged on Saturday to manage their differences and safeguard peace in the South China Sea, in a joint communique issued during a visit to China by Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong. After "candid" discussions, the two countries agreed to "manage well their maritime difference, avoid actions that complicate the situation and escalate tensions, and safeguard the peace and stability of the South China Sea", said the communique published in full by China's state news agency Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... 5 hr davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
asian men rape white women by the millions in m... (Dec '12) Jan 8 Chenghis 21
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,826 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC