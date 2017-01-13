China again arrests prominent pastor on suspicion of embezzlement
One of China's highest profile former pastors, Gu Yuese, has been formally arrested for the second time on suspicion of embezzling funds, people close to his family said on Friday. Police sent an arrest warrant to Gu's family on Jan. 7, saying he was being detained on suspicion of misappropriating funds, according to China Aid, a Texas-based Christian nonprofit that advocates for freedom of religion in China.
