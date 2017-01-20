China Advances Chip Ambitions With Pl...

China Advances Chip Ambitions With Plan for a $30 Billion Plant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion memory-chip production complex that will become China's largest, even as U.S. officials raise concerns about the country's intention of The arm of the government-linked Tsinghua group intends to erect a semiconductor complex around an envisioned plant in the eastern city of Nanjing that will have an initial monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers. That will help China "leapfrog development in mainstream storage," according to a statement carried on the company's $150 billion charge to develop a world-class semiconductor industry and reduce the country's reliance on foreign technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... 14 hr Ainu 2
a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14) 22 hr Tony 49
News Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit... 23 hr Solarman 5
News China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog... Fri CO2 Is Not Dirty 1
News China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) Jan 16 slumdog indians 43
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Jan 14 davidj6910 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC