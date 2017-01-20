China Advances Chip Ambitions With Plan for a $30 Billion Plant
Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion memory-chip production complex that will become China's largest, even as U.S. officials raise concerns about the country's intention of The arm of the government-linked Tsinghua group intends to erect a semiconductor complex around an envisioned plant in the eastern city of Nanjing that will have an initial monthly capacity of 100,000 wafers. That will help China "leapfrog development in mainstream storage," according to a statement carried on the company's $150 billion charge to develop a world-class semiconductor industry and reduce the country's reliance on foreign technology.
